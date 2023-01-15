Crowds gather at Nepal plane crash site

Crowds have gathered at the site of a plane crash in central Nepal, where a rescue operation is taking place.

Seventy-two people were on board the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu, officials say,

Rescue crews can be seen dousing fires on the aircraft wreckage as crowds look on.

Some 200 Nepalese soldiers are involved in the rescue in the gorge of the Seti River, just one and a half kilometres from the airport.

