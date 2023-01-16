Nepal plane crash: 'Smell of smoke hangs the air'

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan observed the scene at the site of Sunday's plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal.

There were 72 passengers and crew on board the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara which crashed on Sunday.

No-one is believed to have survived.

It is the country's deadliest plane crash in 30 years.

