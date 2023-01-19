Jacinda Ardern is quitting as New Zealand's prime minister ahead of this year's election, saying she no longer has "enough in the tank" to lead.

Here are some of her most memorable moments from her six years in office.

From steering New Zealand through the Covid-19 pandemic and the Christchurch mosque shootings, to controversy over insulting a fellow MP in Parliament.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.