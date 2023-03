A large fire has destroyed part of a crowded Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh.

The blaze is believed to have engulfed around 2,000 shelters - made from bamboo and tarpaulin - at Cox's Bazar camp, leaving an estimated 12,000 people without any accommodation.

There were no reported casualties and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

