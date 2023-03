For hundreds of years, men have been visiting this Thai Budhhist temple famous for its tattoo culture.

Monks use fine point needles to ink sacred tattoos or 'sak yant' by hand on to the devotees' bodies.

They say the tattoos are a "spiritual anchor", drawn from Buddhist manuscripts in Khmer, Thai and Sanskrit.

Devotees opt for them seeking good forunute or protection.

Video by Danny Bull.