WATCH: Masked trio rob Tokyo luxury watch shop

A video filmed in Ginza, a shopping district in Tokyo, showed a group of masked individuals robbing a luxury watch shop on Tuesday.

They wielded a knife while inside and threatened to kill the shop's sales clerks - smashing a display and fleeing the scene with stolen goods, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

Police say they believe the robbery was committed by three people who fled in a rented van that may have had replacement licence plates.

No one was hurt.