The worst of Cyclone Mocha narrowly avoided the world's largest refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, in south-west Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees at the camp still dealt with devastation after winds destroyed large numbers of shelters.

Whilst the storm did not make landfall as was previously feared, it still seriously impacted the community there, who were not allowed to leave.

The BBC's South Asia correspondent, Rajini Vaidyanathan went to the camp to see the devastation first-hand.