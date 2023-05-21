Violence broke out on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima as riot police wrestled people protesting the meeting of world leaders.

Police could be seen pinning protesters to the ground on Sunday after a brawl broke out.

The demonstration was organised by the far-left extremist "Revolutionary Communist League National Committee", which denounces the G7 summit as a conference of "imperialism for nuclear war".

The G7 comprises the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – and eight other nations have been invited this year. They're meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine and other foreign policy points - including their relationships with China.