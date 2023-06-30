Changes promised to Japan's 'Rising Horses' ritual

A controversial horse festival in Japan has promised changes in line with animal welfare after being accused of animal cruelty.

At the Ageuma Shinji, or Rising Horses, festival young men dressed as warriors ride horses up a steep hill and over a high mud wall at a Shinto shrine in the city of Kuwana in Mie Prefecture.

The festival hasn't been held since 2019, owing to the pandemic. A horse was killed after breaking its leg this year, leading to a huge social media backlash.

A petition to end the festival collected over 31,000 signatures, and the issue was even discussed in Japan's parliament.

After receiving more than 1,000 complaints, the prefecture has proposed changes to the structure of the wall and other improvements.

It said that four horses have died in the past 15 years at the event.