At least nine people have been killed and more than 115 injured after a blast at a fireworks warehouse in a market in southern Thailand on Saturday.

The blast in Sungai Kolok, on the Malaysian border is thought to have been caused by construction work.

The market fire is now under control, the local governor told the AFP news agency.

A preliminary investigation indicates a "technical error" during steel welding was responsible, officials said.

