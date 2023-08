A couple in the Philippines have pressed ahead with their wedding, despite flooding in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri on Sunday.

Guests and family members could be seen wading through floodwaters in gumboots and sandals at the Barasoain Church in Malolos.

Typhoon Doksuri, known locally as Egay, as well as Typhoon Falcon have strengthened monsoon rains in the region and caused flooding in many parts of the province of Bulacan.