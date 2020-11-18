Across Asia, by far the most popular form of personal transport is the motor scooter.

Thailand has 20 million of them, Vietnam 45 million, and Indonesia more than 80 million.

They are cheap and convenient - but polluting. To cut emissions, cities need to switch to a clean, electric alternative. But how?

One Taiwanese company, which has already built the world’s largest battery-swapping network, says it has the answer.

We took the bike for a ride in Taipei to find out how the system works.

Reported by Rupert Wingfield-Hayes

Produced by Chika Nakayama

Shot by Jiro Akiba