Mob attacks churches in Pakistan blasphemy row

Thousands of Muslims in Pakistan have set fire to churches and vandalised homes belonging to Christians over claims that two men had desecrated the Quran, police say.

The attacks took place in Jaranwala in the province of eastern Punjab.

Police said at least four churches had been set on fire, while residents said up to a dozen buildings connected to churches had been damaged.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan.

No-one has ever been executed for it, but dozens have previously been killed by mobs after being accused of the crime.

