Military helicopters and commandos worked all day to free eight people - including six children on their way to school - who were stuck in a cable car over a ravine in Pakistan.

After nightfall, others were safely brought back by zip line. All eight people have now been successfully rescued.

Video by Gem O'Reilly and James Harness.

