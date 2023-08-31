Japan PM eats fish from Fukushima nuclear plant waters

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ate "very delicious" fish sashimi from Fukushima, in a video released by the Japanese government.

It follows a row over the discharge into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

The United Nations atomic energy regulator says the discharge of filtered water into the Pacific Ocean is safe and will have "negligible" impact on people and the environment.

But China, the leading buyer of Japan's fish, announced on Thursday it was making a total ban on its seafood products, due to concerns for consumers' health.

