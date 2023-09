Wrestling fans in Japan have been treated to a special one-off match between two professional fighters, who grappled for paying customers in the aisle of a super-fast bullet train.

Tokyo-based DDT Pro-Wrestling organised the event and rented out one of the train carriages for the match to 75 passengers.

Tickets to watch Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi's battle were sold out within 30 minutes of going on sale, according to local media.