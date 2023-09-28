Bear attacks in Japan have been rising at an alarming rate, so the city of Takikawa installed a robot wolf as a deterrent.

The robot wolf was originally designed to keep wild animals from farmlands, but is now being used by local governments and managers of highways, golf courses, and pig farms.

Japan's environment ministry this month published a report noting 54 cases of bear attacks reported across the country from April to July - including one death in Hokkaido in May.