The star and director of Flowers of War, a film telling the story of 1937's Nanjing Massacre, both say it is wrong to accuse the movie of being Chinese propaganda.

The massacre of tens of thousands of Chinese people by the invading Japanese army remains a sore point between the two countries, because China says it feels Japan has never properly apologised for the atrocity.

Actor Christian Bale and director Zhang Yimou deny the accusations of propaganda and say they hope the film will not stir up anger among audiences.

Michael Bristow reports from Beijing.