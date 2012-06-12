A smoke covered building behind a Chinese flag
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heavy smog caused by burning straw affects China

Heavy smog covered the city of Bengbu in China's eastern Anhui province on Sunday, 10 June, forcing people to stay indoors.

The pollution is being blamed on local farmers who burn straw in their fields after the wheat harvest.

Xiaoyun Yao reports.

  • 12 Jun 2012
Go to next video: Thick smog covers Beijing