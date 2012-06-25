Electricity pylons
Poultry power: Turning chicken manure to energy

China may be the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, but it is also a pioneer in the development of green technology.

Martin Patience has visited a chicken farm on the outskirts of Beijing where the birds' manure is being used to create energy.

