Architect Gary Chang pushing a wall in his flat.
The architect that created a modular flat in a tiny space

Hong Kong architect Gary Chang has revamped the apartment he grew up in and managed to devise 24 configurations out of a 32m sq space.

In a city where space is a problem, he has designed himself a series of solutions.

Tucked behind walls, in drawers and around doors are all the regular mod cons of contemporary living.

Xiaoyun Yao reports

  • 26 Jun 2012
