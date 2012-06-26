Media player
The architect that created a modular flat in a tiny space
Hong Kong architect Gary Chang has revamped the apartment he grew up in and managed to devise 24 configurations out of a 32m sq space.
In a city where space is a problem, he has designed himself a series of solutions.
Tucked behind walls, in drawers and around doors are all the regular mod cons of contemporary living.
Xiaoyun Yao reports
26 Jun 2012
