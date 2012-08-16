Media player
China's Silk Road city of Kashgar is transformed
The historic city of Kashgar in China, which stands on the Silk Road, is experiencing its biggest economic boom in living memory.
Beijing wants to transform Kashgar into the transport hub of old, and is investing billions of dollars into its modernisation.
However ethnic tensions still remain between the Uighurs, a Turkic ethnic minority, and the majority ethnic group in China, the Han Chinese.
The BBC's Martin Patience reports from Kashgar.
16 Aug 2012
