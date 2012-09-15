Media player
China holds world goldfish championships
More than 3,000 goldfish have been competing at the first International Goldfish Championships in China's Fujian Province.
Goldfish breeders came from 14 countries and regions, including Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia to be judged.
Nadine Dukeson reports.
15 Sep 2012
