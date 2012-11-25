Fighter jet on China's first aircraft carrier
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

China lands jet on first aircraft carrier

China has successfully landed a jet fighter on its new aircraft carrier for the first time, officials have confirmed.

The J-15 fighter landed on the Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, which entered into service in September.

Jonathan Marcus reports.

  • 25 Nov 2012
Go to next video: Chinese writers living with repression