China lands jet on first aircraft carrier
China has successfully landed a jet fighter on its new aircraft carrier for the first time, officials have confirmed.
The J-15 fighter landed on the Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, which entered into service in September.
Jonathan Marcus reports.
25 Nov 2012
