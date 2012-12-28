Passengers pose for pictures on the new subway line
Video

First subway to cross Yangtze opens in Wuhan

A major new subway line, the first to cross underneath China's mighty Yangtze river, has opened in the city of Wuhan.

Stations on the line are amongst the most technologically advanced in the world with some even housing round the clock self-service libraries and art installations to soothe weary commuters.

Tom Bayly reports.

