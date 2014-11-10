Media player
China films fuel anti-Japan feeling
As leaders from Asia-Pacific nations gather for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, the BBC's John Sudworth reports on what is seen as the historically difficult relationship between China and Japan.
Dramas on Chinese TV still depict the suffering of the Chinese in the face of the former Japanese foe, keeping old animosities very much alive.
10 Nov 2014
