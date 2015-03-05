The Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, has said this year's lower growth target of 7% reflects what he has called the difficulties the country will face in the next twelve months.

Economists said his speech underlined China's new normal slower growth.

Other priorities highlighted by Mr Li included the need to tackle the high pollution levels that blight the quality of life in China, and to continue the fight against corruption.

Martin Patience reports from Tiananmen Square.