Video

Peking Opera is a Chinese theatrical art dating back to the 18th Century.

The performers use speech, song, dance, and combat movements to tell stories which entertain audiences from emperors to farmers.

But it barely survived the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s and 1970s, when the country ousted all traditional elements.

Now only a fraction of the population, mainly older people, still appreciate it.

Fu Wenyu is one of a few young students who chose to study this art from a very young age.

She spoke to BBC News about what it is like to keep passing on this tradition.

Video journalist: Xinyan Yu