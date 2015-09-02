Media player
WW2: 'Jubilation' at end of Japanese internment
China is preparing to stage a huge military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Asia.
The country was partially occupied by the Japanese during the conflict - around 14m Chinese people died.
In Shanghai, many Britons were among those held in internment camps by the Japanese.
The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, whose great uncle General Hayes witnessed the surrender, has been back to Shanghai to meet survivors.
02 Sep 2015
