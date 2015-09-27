President Xi Jinping
Video

China's $2bn pledge for developing world

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to establish a $2bn (£1.3bn) fund to assist developing countries and to significantly increase investment.

Addressing a UN summit on development goals, Mr Xi said investment would reach $12bn over the next 15 years.

He also said China would cancel debts to the world's least developed nations, including small island nations.

The BBC's James Robbins reports.

  • 27 Sep 2015
