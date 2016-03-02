Video
China bans domestic abuse: 'I woke up to my husband's fist'
China's first law prohibiting any form of domestic violence against women came into effect on 1 March.
The issue has often been ignored to avoid bringing shame on the family, but rights groups say about a quarter of women have suffered violence in their marriage.
Mrs Jin, who says she suffered terrible physical abuse by her husband for more than 10 years, told BBC News how hard it was to make her husband face justice.
