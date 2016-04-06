Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Panama Papers: How China's wealth is sneaked abroad
Leaked files from the Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, show almost one third of the its business comes from its offices in Hong Kong and China.
These files show the staggering amounts of cash leaving China, a move that is undermining the countries fragile economy while flooding overseas markets.
Celia Hatton reports.
-
06 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-35982276/panama-papers-how-china-s-wealth-is-sneaked-abroadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window