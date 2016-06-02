A dizzying blitz through Hong Kong
Hong Kong Strong: A dizzying blitz through the territory

A new short film, Hong Kong Strong, is being hailed by many as the most realistic depiction of life in the territory so far.

Film director Brandon Li said he wanted to portray how dense and compressed Hong Kong was, with different layers of society "squashed into the same tiny space".

Film footage courtesy of Brandon Li and Unscripted Films, produced by Ansley Sawyer.

Reporting by Helier Cheung.

  • 02 Jun 2016
