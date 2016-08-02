Media player
Meet China's patriotic rap group CD Rev
Chinese group CD Rev are using rap to challenge the world's media over its portrayal of China.
Their nationalist track, This is China, was recently promoted by the Communist Youth League.
Singer-songwriter Li Yijie told the BBC's Stephen McDonell that he wanted his compatriots to be proud of their country, and for foreigners to be wary.
