G20 in Hangzhou: Tight security in an empty city
This weekend, the Chinese city of Hangzhou will host the G20 summit.
Hangzhou itself has been emptied out - in the name of security - with many residents taking advantage of the generous travel vouchers on offer from the authorities.
But as John Sudworth discovers, speaking to those who have remained is proving challenging.
02 Sep 2016
