The BBC's John Sudworth in the empty streets of Hangzhou
G20 in Hangzhou: Tight security in an empty city

This weekend, the Chinese city of Hangzhou will host the G20 summit.

Hangzhou itself has been emptied out - in the name of security - with many residents taking advantage of the generous travel vouchers on offer from the authorities.

But as John Sudworth discovers, speaking to those who have remained is proving challenging.

  • 02 Sep 2016
