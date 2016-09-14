Police checkpoint
Wukan China unrest: 'A village under siege'

The village of Wukan in the southern Guangdong province of China is in apparent lockdown, as police arrest those seen as agitators, and BBC journalists are told to leave.

Stephen McDonell reports.

