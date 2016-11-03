Chinese city's odd motoring penalty

Video

Police in China's Shenzhen city have re-launched an unusual punishment for people who drive with their full beams on. As well as a 300 yuan fine (£36), they are also made to stare into car lights for 60 seconds.

Video produced by Jilla Dastmalchi and Kerry Allen.

