Video

Last week the BBC tried to speak to a woman who was trying to stand as an independent candidate in China's local elections.

Liu Huizhen's home was surrounded by unidentified men and our team was hustled away.

But while the Beijing vote may have gone ahead without Ms Liu as a candidate, our reporter John Sudworth decided to try one more time to let her have her say.

Produced and filmed by Lily Lee and Matthew Goddard.