'The king is dead' - China mourns Stephen Hawking
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stephen Hawking: China scientists mourn physicist

Professor Stephen Hawking enjoyed huge fame in China.

A group of top scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences tell the BBC what they will miss about their British colleague.

Video by the BBC's Lily Lee and Lulu Luo.

  • 15 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Hawking on God, AI and mankind's future