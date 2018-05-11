Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The problem of China's huge bike graveyards
Bike-sharing businesses have taken China by storm. But the trend has brought a problem - huge piles of abandoned bicycles.
Now some cities want to get tough, as the BBC's John Sudworth reports.
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window