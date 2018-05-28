High heels - higher tension

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
High heels raise the odds in China slacklining contest
Some of the world's top women slackliners have been taking up the challenge in high heels in a competition in Hunan Province, China.
-
28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-44277798/high-heels-raise-the-odds-in-china-slacklining-contestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window