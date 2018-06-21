Robots and opera in HK sci-fi film
Video

Hong Kong sci-fi film mixes robots and Chinese opera

Featuring flying warrior robots and guitar-toting opera singers, Hong Kong animation Dragon's Delusion aims to break stereotypes of Chinese culture.

Its producers made the film after a successful crowdfunding exercise.

Video by Gwyneth Ho of BBC News Chinese and Tessa Wong.

