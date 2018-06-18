A fishy dish - with a side of plastic

Media player
Video
Hong Kong's fish are eating plastic - and people could be too
Many fishes in Hong Kong have ingested tiny particles of plastic which could end up being eaten by humans, according to research by universities and Greenpeace.
Researchers say they found 80 pieces of plastic in one fish.
18 Jun 2018
