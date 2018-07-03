Hong Kong's rock song of freedom
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong's rock song of freedom

In 1993, Hong Kong rock band Beyond released the song Boundless Oceans Vast Skies.

The song has since become a Hong Kong protest anthem against mainland China - but can it also bridge the divide?

Video by Zhijie Shao of BBC Chinese and Tessa Wong. Additional filming by Joyce Liu and Lulu Luo.

  • 03 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Hong Kong: Sing-along-a-protest