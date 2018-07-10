'Whether he is alive or dead is a mystery'

Video

Three years ago, a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer was arrested. Wang Quanzhang hasn’t been heard from since.

Mr Wang was caught up in a sweep against dozens of lawyers and activists, which has since become known as the 709 crackdown, in reference to the day it began (09 July 2015).

He is the only one who has been neither tried or released, kept in detention without access to legal representation.

Our reporter John Sudworth spoke to his wife, Li Wenzu.