The 'danger' of a US-China trade war

Why the US-China trade dispute has experts worried
The world's two biggest economies are at loggerheads.
The US is considering 25% tariffs on $200bn (£152bn) of Chinese goods, much higher than the 10% it previously indicated it might impose, reports say.
Meanwhile China has already retaliated, after US tariffs on $34bn of Chinese goods came into effect last month.
"If someone wants a trade war," China's commerce minister has said, "we will fight to the end."
President Trump is bullish, threatening further tariffs and tweeting: "Trade wars are good, and easy to win."
02 Aug 2018