'They said they would smash our windows'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ai Weiwei fans mourn as Beijing studio destroyed
The dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says the authorities in Beijing have demolished his studio there.
The 66-year-old has lived in Germany since leaving China in 2015. He is a strong critic of China's government.
-
05 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-45073421/ai-weiwei-fans-mourn-as-beijing-studio-destroyedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window