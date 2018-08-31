The first cyclist to 'Everest' on Everest
Everesting is a cycling challenge where you pick a hill and ride up it over and over again until you've scaled 8,848m - the height of Mt Everest.

JJ Zhou from China just became the first person to do it on Everest itself.

