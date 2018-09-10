Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Uighur exile describes life in China
China is being accused of carrying out an increasingly brutal crackdown on millions of Muslim minority people known as Uighurs in the north-west of the country.
According to the US State Department, security forces have detained tens of thousand of Uighurs, separating children from their parents, and subjecting them to forced "re-education".
Enver Tohti is one Uighur exile living in London. He describes life in China before he "knew [he] had to leave" in 1994.
(Photo: A Uighur woman walks by the closed Islamic school in Xinjiang. Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
-
10 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window