Interpol chief's wife shares last text
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meng Hongwei: Missing Interpol head's wife shares text

The wife of missing Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has shared the final text he sent her - a knife emoji, symbolising danger.

Grace Meng, who did not want to be identified for fear for her own safety, told journalists she thought he was in trouble.

She issued an emotional plea for international help to find her husband.

  • 07 Oct 2018